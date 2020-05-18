TN's Kauvery Hospital offers remote care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at home

The Bluetooth enabled Pulse - Oxymeter & Thermometer probe paves the way for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to stay at home and get treated.

Kauvery Hospital, a super specialty hospital in Tamil Nadu, has come out with a solution to continue medical care even at home. The recent advancement offers a Bluetooth enabled Pulse - Oxymeter & Thermometer probe that paves the way for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to stay at home and get treated.

The use of these Bluetooth based devices enables the doctor to continuously monitor the patientâ€™s condition from home, via a dashboard created at the hospital, accessed by a separate designated central monitoring team. The team will have customised alarms set as per each patientsâ€™ symptoms and comorbidities. Any deviation from the normal, will send an alert to the dashboard and it is linked to the treating physician, who can then get in touch over a telephonic or video consultation and then decide on any further management of the patient.

This technology addresses the complex infection which not only causes medical illness, but is also known to be associated with psycho-social issues like fear of social isolation and abandonment, fear of spread of disease in the locality.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a guideline which allows patients who are either suspected asymptomatic carriers or COVID positive with mild symptoms, to be discharged with strict home quarantine on oral medications.

Kauvery Hospital has now adopted digital solutions to ensure continuum of COVID care to its patients where the patient can be safely quarantined at home while the experts from the hospital will monitor the temperature, heart rate and oxygen saturation level 24*7 and appropriately address the need for hospitalisation.

Commenting on this development, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai said, "There is abundance of technology in this current scenario â€“ robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced diagnostics. But the optimal use of technology to apply to real needs of the society is essential. We, at Kauvery Hospital, are fortunate to have a tech savvy doctor and staff team who are keen to use cutting edge technology for use of our patients. Covid 19 has instilled a fear and anxiety amongst many patients who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. This new device serves two important purposes: (i) by visually seeing their normal vital parameters on the device or App, the Covid 19 patients who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms get reassured. (ii) Covid 19 patients who get worsened at home due to silent hypoxia or respiratory compromise are alerted early when their vital parameters are abnormal. Patients can thus be safely managed at home, thanks to this innovative technology and our hospital team."