TN's COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000, over 50,000 persons discharged as of June 30

The stateâ€™s capital Chennai has 22,610 active COVID-19 cases, and followed closely by its neighbour, Chengalpattu, which has 2,665 active COVID-19 cases.

As June comes to an end, Tamil Naduâ€™s COVID-19 tally stands over 90,000, with more than 50,000 recoveries. The state presently has 38,889 active COVID-19 cases of the total of 90,167 across the state. 2,325 persons were discharged on Tuesday and with this, the total number of discharged is 50,074. On June 30, Tamil Nadu reported 3,943 cases, of which 2,393 were reported in Chennai.

The stateâ€™s capital Chennai has 22,610 active COVID-19 cases, followed by its neighbour, Chengalpattu, which has 2,665 active COVID-19 cases. Madurai too has been reporting a steady increase, 257 new cases just on Tuesday, and has 1,708 active COVID-19 cases as of June 30.

A total of 60 persons â€” three persons without any co-morbidities and 57 with co-morbidities â€” have been reported to have succumbed to COVID-19 on June 30. The stateâ€™s total number of fatalities is 1,201. A 48-year-old man from Chennai, a 61-year-old man from Chengalpattu and a 48-year-old man from Karur are the three to have succumbed to COVID-19 without any preexisting chronic ailments.

Between May 9 and June 30, since the stateâ€™s borders opened up for people coming in from outside, 3,472 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. Among the districts in Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli has the most number of imported cases as on date - 333. However, Kallakurichi seems to be close on its heels, with 330 cases imported from outside the district as of June 30.

Other districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases being imported from outside include Madurai with 123, Salem with 249, Thiruvannamalai with 253, and Thoothukudi with 193 COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu has tested 11,70,683 samples and 11,16,622 persons as of June 30. 30,053 people were screened for the virus just on June 30.