TNM Exclusive: State Womenâ€™s Comm recommends action against Kalakshetra administration

The SWC put forward a list of recommendations based on the visit of its chairperson AS Kumari to the institution and on the complaints received by the Commission.

The Tamil Nadu State Womenâ€™s Commission (SWC) has asked the state government to take legal action against the Kalakshetra Foundationâ€™ administration, senior government sources told TNM. This was one of the recommendations put forward by the SWC, based on both the visit of its chairperson AS Kumari to the institution and on the complaints received by the Commission. The SWC has also recommended that a criminal case be registered against all four of the accused â€” Hari Padman, Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath. Currently, a First Information Report has been filed only against Hari Padman, who is now in judicial remand.

The Commission further recommended that a Student Redressal Committee be set up with immediate effect in Kalakshetra. It also said that measures must be taken to ensure no evidence in connection with the case is tampered with and all relevant documents are submitted to the nearby police station, adding that witnesses must be given protection. The Commission additionally emphasized that a safe environment must be created for the women students at Kalakshetra Foundation.

Earlier on April 3, the SWC said that while police action had been taken against Hari Padman, they asked the director of Kalakshetra Foundation not to allow the three repertory members accused of sexual harassment inside the college premises.