TNM COVID-19 reporting project: We need your support

Over the next two months, The News Minute will be doing an intense COVID-19 reporting project, funded by readers.

For the past 15 months, The News Minute has done a lot of reporting around COVID-19, and the pandemicâ€™s many fallouts. We have focussed on the migrant workersâ€™ crisis, vaccination, lockdowns, oxygen shortage, data from crematoriums... We have done some solid reporting on the pandemic even as each of us personally dealt with the fallouts of the pandemic in our own homes. And the one thing that kept us going is the knowledge that this work is important â€” that it has an impact not just today, but for the generations to come.

In the coming two months â€” June and July â€” we are intensifying our coverage. We will be working on a COVID-19 reporting project and we want YOU â€” our reader â€” to support it. This will be a reader funded project, and we will be doing ground reports, interviews and explainers to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of people. We want your support because independent media has to turn to our biggest allies for support when we want to do impactful work. You are our biggest ally.

Our reporters will take all precautions and go out to get the stories from the ground. How are people in different industries being affected? How are migrant workers coping? How many people are actually getting vaccinated â€” and is vaccine hesitancy a bigger problem, or is it the lack of vaccines? Weâ€™ll get you the real picture from south India. We canâ€™t do this without you. We want you to pay us for this project, whether itâ€™s Rs 100, Rs 1,000 of Rs 10,000. Make a payment that you can afford to support The News Minute.

Here are 10 reasons why you should support this project â€” 10 stories we brought you from the pandemic:

