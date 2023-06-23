TNM and Australia Consulate celebrate trans lives with ‘Women of Power’ to mark Pride month 2023

The panel discussion featured prominent social activist Akkai Padmashali and award-winning trans actress Negha S, with moderation by TNM's Ragamalika Karthikeyan.

In an effort to shift the narrative surrounding transgender individuals and focus on their triumphs, The News Minute, in partnership with the Australian Consulate, hosted an event titled 'Women of Power — Trans Rights, Lives, and Joys' during Pride Month. The event aimed to explore the experiences of transgender individuals and shed light on their achievements.

The panel discussion featured prominent social activist Akkai Padmashali and award-winning trans actress Negha S, with moderation by TNM's Ragamalika Karthikeyan. Australia's Consul General Designate Hilary McGeachy gace the introductory address. Akkai and Negha delved into their personal journeys of navigating the media and political landscapes of India as trans women.

Akkai Padmashali, reflecting on the struggles faced by transgender persons, emphasised the impact of collective activism. She recounted the long history of police cases and crises, acknowledging the efforts of individuals who took to the streets to fight for recognition and equality. Akkai highlighted the pivotal role played by a small group of activists in bringing about significant change, particularly through landmark Supreme Court judgements on transgender rights and Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. She expressed her pride in being a part of this transformative movement and affirmed her commitment to advocating for the rights of marginalised communities.

“From 1990 to 2022, you have had a series of police cases and crises, even today. Why? Because people are on the streets. The Supreme Court’s judgements about recognising transgender people as equal citizens before the Constitution of India, on the grounds of Section 377 and human sexuality judgements, I think it's because of the working class, the non English speaking transgender hijras, each of us who were on the streets of Bengaluru, these 10-12 activists have brought the global change. Being a part of those 10-12 people is something that really enshrines me to celebrate my identity, and to stand and speak for the rights of the poor,” Akkai said.

Negha S emphasised the importance of horizontal reservation, a policy ensuring representation and opportunities for transgender individuals. She lamented the lack of comprehensive reservation policies in various states, with only Karnataka providing a one percent horizontal reservation. Negha referred to a recent Supreme Court judgement that recognised transgender people as economically and socially disadvantaged. However, she pointed out that political parties often want to club all trans persons into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) group. This approach fails to consider the intersectionality of transgender individuals who also belong to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, thereby denying them their basic rights. Negha stressed that true social justice can be achieved through the implementation of horizontal reservation policies.

"Where will transgender people who are also scheduled castes go? Where will the scheduled tribes go? They are even losing their basic rights. This is not social justice and only horizontal reservation will ensure social justice,” Negha said.

The 'Women of Power' event successfully highlighted the successes and journeys of transgender individuals while calling attention to the need for comprehensive measures, including horizontal reservation, to ensure their rights and social inclusion.