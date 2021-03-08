Amazon Food expanded across Bengaluru

Amazon India said that the service was now available in 62 pincodes from 7 am to 11 pm.

Atom Food delivery

Amazon Food has now expanded across Bengaluru, the company announced on Monday. Amazon India said that the service was now available in 62 pincodes, and covers key localities in the city. These include Whitefield, HSR, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Frazer Town, Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar and Vijayanagar.

Delivery is free for Amazon Prime members on the app, and is priced at Rs 19 for regular customers. “As a limited period offer, packaging fees is waived off for all customers. They can enjoy amazing offers from restaurants along with Amazon Pay cashbacks,” the company said in a statement.

Ordering on the app is available from 7 am to 11 pm, with a choice of cuisines such as Indian, Chinese, Italian and food such as biryani, burgers, desserts etc. According to Amazon India, ordering is available from over 2,500 restaurants and cloud kitchens currently.

Some of the brands available on Amazon Food are Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway, Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Chai Point, Freshmenu, MOJO Pizza, Punjab Grill, Box 8 amongst others. City chains such as Adiga’s, Empire, A2B, Anand Sweets, Kannan Café, Toscano, Toit, Burma Burma, Mamagoto, Brik Oven, Gilly’s, Big Pitcher, Kapoor’s Café, Chinita, Windmills Craftworks, Polar Bear and many more are also on the list.

“With the expansion of Amazon Food in Bengaluru, we continue in our endeavor to offer unmatched convenience and value while being a part of their everyday lives. Amazon Food brings some of the city’s top restaurants including national outlets and as well as local favorites which are popular and follow strict delivery and safety protocols,” said Sameer Khetarpal, Director – Category Management at Amazon India.

Amazon Food can be accessed on the app by clicking on the ‘Food’ icon in the category bar or searching for ‘Amazon Food’ or by selecting ‘Amazon Food’ under ‘Shop by Category’.

Amazon had a limited rollout of Amazon Food in May 2020.