TN youth gored to death during Palamedu Jallikattu

Aravind Raj’s name figured in the list of tamers who embraced the maximum number from among the nearly 800 bulls that were being released since morning from the Vadivasal.

A 26-year-old bull tamer, who tamed nine bulls, succumbed to his injuries after he was gored by a bull at the Jallikattu event in Palamedu in Madurai district on Monday, January 16. The tamer, identified as Aravind Raj of Palamedu was initially rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) for first aid and later referred to the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital.

"He was gored in the abdomen when he attempted to embrace the bull during the sport," a senior police official said. Aravind Raj had been faster than the animals and displayed a unique skill in taming the bull successfully. His name figured in the list of tamers who embraced the maximum number from among the nearly 800 bulls that were being released since morning from the Vadivasal (entry point) into the arena, the official said.

At least 75 persons including bull tamers and owners were injured during the Jallikattu bull-taming sport held at Avaniyapuram in the district on Sunday and another 18 sustained injuries at the event at Palamedu on Monday.

The Jallikattu in Palamedu, which is being held on Mattu Pongal day dedicated to cattle, witnessed an intense contest. It saw at least 18 persons injured. They were provided first aid at the venue. The 2023 Pongal season's first Jallikattu held at Avaniyapuram on Sunday, coincided with the first day of the harvest festival and left about 75 persons injured. Nearly 20 among them were provided advanced trauma life support put up by the administration at the venue, officials said.

As many as 737 bulls were released at the Avaniyapuram bull taming sport event which saw the participation of 257 bull tamers. Nearly 800 bulls were released from the Vadivasal (entry point) at Palamedu where 335 tamers were participating. In the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, Vijay of Solai Alagupuram was awarded the best bull tamer award for taming 28 bulls and received a car as the prize and the bull belonging to Kamesh of Kaathanendal was announced as the best bull. The bull owner was given a motorcycle.

Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy flagged off the Jallikattu in the presence of Madurai District Collector S Aneesh Sekhar. The district will witness this traditional sport at Alanganallur on January 17, which is considered to be the most festive of all Jallikattu events.