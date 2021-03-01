TN woman wraps saffron cloth, puts cap on Periyar statue near Thanjavur

The incident occurred during the early hours on Monday.

Tension prevailed in Orathanadu near Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday morning after a woman wrapped a saffron cloth around the state of Periyar EV Ramasamy, social reformer and the founder of the movement, Dravida Kazhagam. The woman, identified as 55-year-old Kala, wrapped the statue with saffron cloth and placed a cap on its head in the early hours of Monday, according to the information received by the Orathanadu police.

The police rushed to the scene after receiving the information and subsequently removed the cloth and the cap from the statue. The police were also able to nab the woman. She has been sent for medical examination to assess her mental condition as she gave incoherent responses, said the police.

Speaking to TNM, the Sub-Inspector of Orathanadu police station the Dravidian parties in the state had asked them to find out the persons responsible for this and file a case against them. However, since they suspect that the woman is living with mental illness, they have not pressed any charges against her.

Periyar statues in Tamil Nadu being subjected to vandalism by members of right-wing parties and pro-Hindu groups are not uncommon. On July 20, 2020, a 42-year-man and functionary of the Tamizhaga Hindu Makkal Katchi from Erode had tried to wrap Periyarâ€™s statue in Panneerselvam Park with a saffron-coloured shawl. This incident took place days after unidentified miscreants poured saffron paint on a Periyar statue in Kuniamuthur, Coimbatore. The police were on the lookout for the culprits. Later, 21-year-old Arun, who belonged to the Bharat Sena outfit, had reportedly surrendered.

A similar incident took place on September 27, 2020, at Inamkulathur in Tiruchirapalli. The statue of the social reformer in Samathuvapuram Colony was smeared with saffron dye by unidentified miscreants and a slipper was also found near the structure.

On January 24, 2020, the face and a hand of a Periyar statue in Salavakkam near Kancheepuram were destroyed. This incident took place in the backdrop of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth making remarks about the Dravidian leader.

Despite ideological differences, political parties across Tamil Nadu have condemned the vandalisation of Periyar statues and have demanded strict action against the miscreants.