TN urban local body polls underway: Actor Vijay casts vote at Neelangarai

After casting his vote, Vijay told mediapersons that everyone should exercise their voting rights in a democracy and called upon people to vote in large numbers.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Urban local body polls got underway on Saturday morning amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Tamil Superstar Vijay cast his vote at a booth at Neelangarai in Chennai corporation. After casting his vote, Vijay told mediapersons that everyone should exercise their voting rights in a democracy and called upon people to vote in large numbers.

Speculations were rife over the entry of Vijay in politics in the near future as his fans association 'Vijay Makkal Iyyakam' has supported several candidates in the last rural local body elections.

The civic polls are being held in the state after a gap of 11 years. The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. However, the last one hour of voting has been reserved for COVID-19 patients.

About 57,770 candidates are in the fray for over 12,500 ward member posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats across the state.

Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said that of the 30,735 polling booths set up across the state, 5,960 were categorised as sensitive booths.

Polling in the sensitive booths is being streamed live and CCTV cameras are installed in 268 counting centres.

Palanikumar said voters cannot carry mobile phones in the booths. Other than electoral voter ID cards, voters can use 11 other documents as identity proof.

Meanwhile, voting was delayed for more than an hour at ward 24 in Ambur municipality due to malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machine. Confusion prevailed in several wards of Chennai corporation as booth slips were not available for voters.

Heavy rush was seen in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Erode, Salem, Tirunelvelli, and Kanniyakumari.

The ruling DMK-led front is in a direct fight with the opposition led by AIADMK.

Though the AIADMK front weakened after the PMK and the BJP announced to go it alone in the polls, it has its strength in several urban constituencies of the state and hence according to poll pundits, it will not be easy for the DMK.

The counting of votes will take place on February 22.