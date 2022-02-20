TN urban body polls: Row after BJP agent stops hijab-clad woman from voting

After intervention from police and other officials, the man was replaced by another polling agent and the woman was able to cast her vote.

A row erupted at a polling booth in Madurai during the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections on Saturday, February 19, after a BJP polling officer objected to a woman wearing a hijab while voting. The man, identified as Girirajan, said that he would not allow the woman to vote as long as she wore the hijab, claiming that her identity could not be verified. However, after intervention from other officials, Giriranjan was removed from the polling booth and replaced with another polling officer. The incident occured at the Al Ameen High School in the Melur municipality.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media. Giriranjan can be seen arguing with other polling officials — who belonged to the DMK and the AIADMK — that the woman’s identity could not be verified, as her face was not visible. However, the row continued even as other polling officials were heard saying that the woman’s identity had already been verified, and that there was no need to question her about it. But he continued to raise the issue and alleged irregularities in the voting process.

The police were also involved after polling was interrupted at the Melur booth. Giriranjan was arrested and a case was registered against him. Meanwhile, another BJP member was appointed to replace him at the booth, and the woman was able to cast her vote.

#TamilNadu Urban Local Body Poll |A BJP booth committee member objected to a woman voter who arrived at a polling booth in Madurai while wearing a hijab;he asked her to take it off. DMK, AIADMK members objected to him following which Police intervened. He was asked to leave booth pic.twitter.com/UEDAG5J0eH February 19, 2022

State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said that the matter has been informed to the District Collector, and that necessary action will be taken against Giriranjan. Speaking to reporters after the incident, The Indian Express quoted him as saying, “(Wearing hijab) is their freedom. Ours is a secular country, it has been said in our Constitution itself. The district collector will conduct a probe and send the report.”

