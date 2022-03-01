TN techie forcefully clicks private pictures of wife, threatens to leak them for dowry

C Pichaimuthu was arrested by the officers of the Gandhipuram All Women’s Police Station in Coimbatore after his wife lodged a complaint.

A Coimbatore techie has been arrested for threatening his wife with her private pictures and demanding a new house as dowry. C Pichaimuthu was arrested by the officers of the All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) on Saturday. He is now remanded to judicial custody.

On Saturday morning, his wife had lodged a complaint with G Palaniyammal, Inspector of the AWPS in Gandhipuram. The 27-year-old bank employee alleged physical abuse, blackmailing and dowry harassment in her complaint.

Speaking to TNM, the Inspector said, “The accused Pichaimuthu told her that he can’t live with her as she had pimples, and also demanded a new house as dowry, stating that their current two-storey house had very small rooms.” The accused took her to the terrace and physically abused her, the police said.

According to the AWPS officers, on Friday, the woman had come to the police station stating the couple sought divorce, and alleged dowry harassment. She was provided with counseling and the issue was being probed further, they said.

“While this was happening, Pichaimuthu came to the station and asked her to come with him, promising to live together peacefully. She decided to go with him and took back all the papers she signed for divorce,” the officer explained.

However, on Saturday morning, she was admitted to the outpatient ward of the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, as she had suffered injuries from physical abuse. As per her complaint, Pichaimuthu forcefully took compromising pictures of her and threatened to circulate them if her family did not give a new house. His family members too have reportedly harassed the young woman.

According to reports, the couple got married on October 29, 2020. At the time of the wedding, the woman’s family had given gold and Rs 5 lakh cash to the groom’s family.

Following her complaint, the police registered FIRs (First Information Report) against Picaimuthu, his parents, brother and sister under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (C) (when a man captures images of a woman engaging in a private act where she would usually expect that the man or any other parties were not observing her), 498 (A) (whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty shall be punished) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).