TN teachers’ body meets Stalin, urges him to push govt to implement their demands

Over 5,000 teachers in the state were arrested last year for participating in protests in 2019.

The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisation and Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO) met Leader of Opposition and DMK President MK Stalin on Monday, requesting him to exert pressure on the AIADMK government to withdraw cases registered against teachers and government employees during the protest conducted last year. It also sought the DMK leader to put pressure on the state government to implement their nine charter demands.

A letter by JACTTO-GEO that was handed over to Stalin stated,“JACTTO-GEO requests Opposition leader MK Stalin to exert pressure on the ruling government to revoke the cases registered against 5068 teachers and government employees for protesting on January 2019 to implement the previous pension scheme."

"JACTTO-GEO gave up the protest by paying heed to the request of the government to stop the protest. However, it is 23 months since we gave up protesting but yet there is no conclusion and this uncertain scenario has created dissatisfaction among the workers,” stated the letter.

In the recent meeting conducted by JACTTO-GEO, the organization took a resolution to handover letters to political party leaders on December 28, 29 and 30 to gain traction for their demands.

In 2019, JACTTO-GEO held protests with nine charter demands from January 22 for seven days. The JACTTO-GEO launched a strike with nine demands including to bring back the old pension scheme, to clear salary arrears in the past 21-months as per the new pay commission guidelines and demanded a pay hike for secondary grade teachers.

On January 27 last year, the government ordered the teachers to join work the next day or face departmental action. A letter from the Director of School Education Department said the positions of teachers who refuse to join work by January 28 will be considered vacant and a new list of the vacancies will be prepared, and temporary teachers would be hired. Over 400 teachers were suspended while thousands were arrested.

The Chief Minister later appealed to the agitating teachers to report to work following which government teachers reported to duty on January 30.

Stalin had at the time asked why the Chief Minister was hesitant to hold talks with the teachers and draw a peaceful conclusion. He also accused the government of vengeance in sending the police force at night to arrest the protesting teachers. During the protest, Tamil Nadu government detained several hundred teachers since they took part in the protests across the state.