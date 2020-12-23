TN students forced to write exams on open grounds due to submission deadline

According to students who spoke to TNM, the college sends question papers via Whatsapp to them and the examination is held between 10 am and 1 pm.

For the last three weeks, open grounds, a stadium, stationery shops and bus stands have become examination centres for over 1000 students who study in the Government Arts college of Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu. The first and second year students have been forced to brave heat, wind and rains as they attempt to finish their model and semester exams and given in their answer papers by 3pm, which is the deadline given by the college.

According to students who spoke to TNM, the college sends question papers via Whatsapp to them and the examination is held between 10 am and 1 pm. The students are then expected to submit the papers to the institute by 3pm. However, with several students actually residing far from the colleges in areas including Jayankondam, T Palur, Sendurai and Virudhachalam, they are forced to come write the papers near the college in order to meet the submission deadline. Students point out that they are not provided any facilities by the college and have to battle natural elements to finish their exams.

"My answer sheets have gotten completely wet multiple times," says a first year B.A student from the college who lives in Venkatramanapuram. "We are all forced to crowd together and write exams even though there is a fear of COVID-19. We can barely focus as we sit out but we have no choice. It will be really helpful if the college gave us a closed space to write," he adds.

Ilavarasan, a local activist, who brought this issue into focus by taking videos of these students on Monday, says, "The institute has given its facilities for the medical college. And so far, as per government orders, only third years are allowed to go back to college. But given the deadline they have imposed, they need to ensure that there is some kind of support for these students."

For several of these students, writing an exam means catching a train early in the morning and reaching the campus hours before the exam starts.

"There are students who arrive by 8am and then leave only by the 5pm train," says a female second year student pursuing a BSc degree in the institute. "The lack of bathroom facilities is a nightmare for all of us. I don't live that far but even I write the exam from a stadium near the institute because I have to ensure there is no delay in submission. We are yelled at if we don't reach on time for the submission," she adds.

While second year students have finished their exams, first years still have to write theirs till December 29.

TNM has reached out to the institute for a response.