TN studentsâ€™ drowning in Russia: Wait for mortal remains continues for families

The state government has assured the families that bodies of the students will be brought back in four days.

For the last five days, the family of Mohammad Rafi in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district, has been numb with grief. The final rituals associated with the death of Rafi's son Mohamed Ashiq have been in full swing, but the body of the 22-year-old medical student who drowned in Russia's Volga river, still remains out of reach. He was one of the four medical students from Tamil Nadu who drowned in the river.

"There cannot be a greater sadness for any family," Rafi tells TNM. "First my young son dies, unable to fulfil his dreams of becoming a doctor. And now, we have to wait for his body to arrive, only to be hit by grief again," he adds.

Three other families in the state are anxiously waiting for their sonsâ€™ mortal remains, like Rafi. Apart from Ashiq, the other students of the Volgograd State Medical University in Russia who drowned were Stephen Lebaku from Chennai, Vignesh from Thittakudi in Cuddalore district, and Manoj from Thalaivasal in Salem.

"The state government has told us that it will take another three or four days for the body to be brought back," says Rafi. "The investigation there into the drowning has to be completed and then they have to make arrangements for the body to be sent here. The only heartening aspect of this is that the government officials and leaders have been constantly communicating with us. There is no gap in that front," he adds.

Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have contacted the family and assured them that all efforts are underway to bring the mortal remains of the young men â€“ all of whom were between 20 and 22 years of age â€“ back to Tamil Nadu. In addition to this, AIADMK leader Pollachi Jayaraman personally visited Rafi's family to pay his condolences.

"Representatives from the External Affairs Ministry are also in touch with us. We hope to receive Ashiq's mortal remains in four days," says Rafi. "Despite COVID-19 management and Independence Day coming soon, the government has been responsive. We are now waiting to say our final goodbyes."