The video of the incident was recorded on a phone by two students of the same class.

A video of a class teacher mercilessly thrashing a student with a stick has gone viral on social media. The video was later traced to a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. The student can be seen kneeling down and the teacher is seen using a stick to thrash him. The teacher can also be seen pulling the student’s hair while kicking him with his feet. The video of the incident was recorded on a phone by two students inside the class. It was revealed later that the student was thrashed for allegedly skipping classes. The incident took place at the Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School in Chidambaram of Cuddalore district on Wednesday, October 13.

Speaking to TNM, the headmaster of the government school said, “The eight students came to school on Wednesday and attended the first hour. But as it was physics class in the second hour and because Subramanian teacher conducts daily class tests, these eight students decided to skip the class.”

“During my rounds, I saw these students sitting on the second floor of the school and brought them back to the class and requested the teacher to allow them to attend his class. Subramanian questioned the students for skipping the class and subsequently went on to hit them. The video of him beating a student was recorded by two boys of the same class,” added the headmaster.

After the video went viral, a few district administration officials conducted an inquiry with the teacher and the students on Thursday afternoon and a report on the same will be submitted to the District Collector, sources told TNM. Action will be taken against the teacher after the report is submitted, confirmed Chidambaram Education Department sources.

