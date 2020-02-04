TN student attacked in Canada remains critical, family seeks funds

The student from Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu was stabbed and shot.

news Crime

The 23-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, who was stabbed and shot in Toronto last month, continues to remain in critical care. Her family, from Nilgiris district, have launched a fundraiser as they are set to travel to Canada to look after their daughter.

On January 23, Rachel Albert, a Master’s student at York University in Toronto, was brutally assaulted by an unidentified man when she was walking near her campus. Toronto police said that she had been knocked to the ground and dragged, and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Two days later, the police said, “Through investigation, it has been determined the victim was both stabbed and shot.” However, nearly two weeks since, the suspect is still at large and the firearm has not yet been recovered.

Speaking to TNM, Albert, Rachel’s father says, “She is still in critical care. She has not yet come out. Treatment is ongoing. They have conducted major surgeries in the neck and head. The doctors have said that she is responding to medication.”

The Ministry of External Affairs responded to the family’s request for a speedy visa to visit Rachel. However, given the grievous injuries and the slow pace of recovery, the family is now seeking funds to help meet their expenses.

“Even though our travel funds have been met, we have other pressing needs as we go to Toronto. We expect to stay there for a minimum of six months. Our priority is to be with our daughter as she recuperates. The injury has been very grievous and the recovery is going to be very slow. The doctors are doing their best to stabilise her as she is going through multiple surgeries,” says the family.

A bright student, Rachel is currently pursuing Supply Chain Management in Canada with the help of a scholarship from the university. She is due to graduate in May this year.

You can contribute to the fundraiser here.

Meanwhile, the police are still on the lookout described as an Asian male in his early to mid-20s, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-eleven in height, wearing “stylish” glasses and a black puffy jacket at the time of assault.