TN state-run channel draws flak for showing Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes

Opposition parties condemned the ruling AIADMK and alleged that it was making attempts to saffronise the saint-poet.

Kalvi TV, a state-owned channel for school students in Tamil Nadu, ran into a controversy on Sunday after it used an image of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes during the telecast of a programme. Opposition parties including the DMK, MDMK and AMMK immediately condemned the ruling AIADMK government for the incident and alleged that the ruling party was carrying out efforts to saffronise the saint-poet.

The television channel used the image of saint-poet in saffron robes and ash smeared on his forehead in the segment to explain a Thirukural, instead of the widely accepted image of Thiruvalluvar attired in white robes. Opposition parties said that the ruling AIADMK was attempting to help alliance partner BJP in saffronising the poet, known for his efforts to instill secular virtues.

DMK leader and Former TN Education Minister Thangam Thannarasu said, “The people of Tamil Nadu know that the ruling AIADMK government has come forward to mortgage their party and the culture of Tamil Nadu to the Union government led by BJP."

“The AIADMK will learn a lesson since they have lit a fire in the hearts of the people and it will reflect in the upcoming elections. The Tamil Nadu government should swiftly take action against the person involved in the act and should ensure that such a mistake does not repeat again,” he added.

MDMK chief Vaiko also condemned the AIADMK and demanded that Kalvi TV remove the image. He said that the attempts of "gangs of Manu" to saffronise the poet cannot be accepted and the mistake should be corrected immediately.

AMMK chief and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran said, “Thiruvalluvar belongs to the humankind and the mistake of Tamil Nadu School Education department to saffronise the poet should be rectified.”

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP had earlier triggered a row when they used a picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes in 2019.