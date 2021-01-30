TN State AIDS Control Society Joint Director Stanley Michael dies in car accident

Dr Stanley Michael was travelling from Tiruchy to Chennai when the accident occurred.

news Accident

Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society's Joint Director Dr J Stanley Michael died in a fatal car accident while returning to Chennai from Tiruchy on Saturday. The accident happened in Tiruchy.

According to reports, while the 49-year-old doctor neared Nedungur village on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, a truck traveling in front of the car slowed down, and Dr Michaelâ€™s car rammed into the rear part of the truck. Due to the impact, he died on the spot.

After receiving the information, the Siruganur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of the doctor from the mangled remains of his car. The police sent the body to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. They have also registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

Dr J Stanley Michael joined as the Deputy Director of Public Health, and Preventive Medicine Grade-I office of the Deputy Director of Health Services, Thiruvarur on October 1, 2019. In October 28, 2020, he was promoted to the post of Joint Director of Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, in Chennaiâ€™s Egmore.

A majority of accidents in Madurai occur on national highways, followed by state and rural ones. Another factor in the number of accidents was rash driving of trucks and two-wheelers, according to reports.

Madurai district police witnessed 46 lesser road accidents in 2020 compared to the previous year. While 282 deaths due to road accidents were reported in Madurai in 2019, 236 deaths were reported in 2020. The police said that the reason for the reduction in the number of accidents was regular vehicle checks, surveillance over traffic violations and implementing helmet rule.

The Madurai police were also involved in identifying accident spots in the district and took efforts to rectify them.