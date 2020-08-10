TN SSLC board exam results: All registered students declared pass

The marks have been awarded based on the performance of the students in their half yearly and quarterly examinations.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu declared the results of the Class 10 board exams on Monday and said that all students who had registered to write the exams have been declared as passed. A total of 9,39,829 students across the state had registered to appear for the board exams which were originally scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13. Of the 9,39,829 students, 4,68,070 are girls and 4,71, 759 are boys. A total of 6,235 candidates had registered under the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category.

The students can check their score on the DGE website. Kancheepuram district had the highest number of candidates registered for the exams with 52,741 students, followed by Vellore (50,916) and Chennai (49,235).

The board exams for Class 10 students were cancelled by the government of Tamil Nadu due to the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government had also announced that all the students who had registered to appear for the exams will be passed and marks will be awarded based on their performance in the half yearly and quarterly examinations conducted in their respective schools, combined with their attendance records.

These exams were rescheduled twice by the state government and were eventually cancelled after they received flak from various quarters including the Madras High Court. The court had slammed the state government and asked what the hurry was to conduct the exams amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across Tamil Nadu.

In 2019, the results for the Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu was declared on April 29 in which 95.2% of the students who wrote the exams managed to clear all the papers. Over 9.37 lakh students had appeared for the exams last year of which over 8.92 lakh students cleared all the subjects.