TN spurious liquor deaths: Murder charges filed against the accused

The statement issued by police informed that the case against the accused was modified in the FIR, and section 302 was registered against them for murder.

The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday, May 17, filed murder charges against 17 accused after 22 persons died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. Residents from Ekkiyarkuppam in Marakkanam taluk of Villupuram district and Sithamoor in Madurantakam of Chengalpattu district consumed illicit brew in the late evening of May 13. After they fell ill, they were rushed to the hospitals in Marakkanam, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry in the intervening hours of May 13 and 14. In the horrific twin hooch tragedies, 22 people died over the last four days.

Police who conducted the raids and investigation arrested the people who distributed illicit liquor to the residents of Marakkanam and Madurantakam. The case against the accused were modified in the First Information Report (FIR), and section 302 was registered against them for murder.

According to the police statement, the initial investigation revealed that methanol, a key ingredient used in illicit brewing, was sold in the black market in Puducherry for Rs 66,000 by Ilaya Nambi. Nambi, a chemical engineer from Chennai, owns Jayasakthi Private Limited Company. He bought methanol for industrial purposes back in 2018. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he could not use the methanol he purchased.

The methanol that was not fit for consumption remained unused for years before he sold 1,200 litres to Barkatullah alias Raja and Ezhumalai, residents of Puducherry. The duo later distributed the brew to Amavasai and Amaran, who sold the spurious liquor to the residents of Sithamoor and Marakkanam, respectively. Ilaya Nambi was arrested on May 16, and Ezhumalai was nabbed on May 17. Police also arrested Vilambur Viji, who transported methanol from the chemical unit in Chennai to Villupuram and Chengalpattu district. Meanwhile, CB-CID commenced its investigation on Thursday, May 18.

