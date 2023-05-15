TN spurious liquor deaths: Death toll rises to 10, CM visits families of deceased

According to the SP of Villupuram, the hospitalised and deceased persons drank country liquor that was made and sold in their village.

Ten people died (six from Villupuram and four in Chengallpattu) in Tamil Nadu after consuming spurious liquor. The death toll has risen after two more people who were hospitalised in Villupuram's Ekkiyarkuppam on Saturday, May 13, died after failing to respond to the treatment. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin went to Villupuram to visit the family members of the deceased people and those who were hospitalised.

The liquor brewer near Marakkanam beach in Ekkiyarkuppam has been identified as Amaran (25) and the liquor he brewed reportedly contained methanol, chemicals and water. It was sold as arrack. Reports said that at least six people fainted after consuming this liquor and were rushed to various hospitals in the vicinity.

The SP of Villupuram Shreenatha visited the village and conducted inquiries. Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu ordered the suspension of officers - Arun Vadivel Azhagan (Marakkanam), Maria Sobi Manjula (Kottakuppam Prohibition Enforcement Wing), Deepan (Marakkanam), and Sivagurunathan (PEW) in connection with the incident. Reports said that 88 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, a few similar deaths were reported from Chengalpattu district as well. According to The Hindu, two people died on Friday, May 12, after consuming spurious liquor in Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu. A few more people were also reported dead on Sunday, May 14.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased on Sunday. The CM also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the 12 people who have been hospitalised. Further, state Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, who is also the MLA from Thirukoilur in Villupuram district, met the families of the deceased and the hospitalised victims on Sunday. Speaking to the media at the time, Ponmudy said, “It is undeniable that this a deeply saddening incident. All of you are aware of the kind of measures the chief minister has taken to stop such incidents from happening.”