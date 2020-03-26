TN sees highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases, total at 26

The three latest cases include an 18-year-old who had come in contact with patient 2 and a 66-yr-old who had come in contact with Thai nationals.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu reported three new cases of COVID-19 late on Wednesday, taking the total in the state up to 26. Earlier in the day, five cases of COVID-19 were reported and this saw the state record its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day - 8.

The three latest cases include an 18-year-old male who had come in contact with patient 2. Patient 2 is the 20-year-old hairdresser who took the train from Delhi and reached the city on March 12. He is currently being treated in isolation at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Of the two other patients reported on Wednesday evening, one is a 66-year-old Indian who had come in contact with the two Thai nationals. He is currently undergoing treatment under isolation at IRT Perundurai Hospital in Erode.

#UPDATE: 3 new positive cases of #covid19 in TN. 18 Y M contact of 2nd Pt at #RGGH. 63 Y M Dubai return at #Walajah GH. 66 Y M contact of Thai nationals at #IRTT, Perundurai. Pts are in isolation & stable. @MoHFW_INDIA #TNHealth @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 25, 2020

The other is a 63-year-old male who had returned from Dubai and is undergoing treatment at Chennai Walajah government hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar, announced five new cases that included four Indonesian nationals and their Indian travel guide from Chennai. All five have been quarantined at Salem Medical College since March 22, the Minister said.

Wednesday was also the day when Tamil Nadu reported its first COVID-19 death. Patient 12, the 54-year-old man from Madurai, who had medical history of "prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension”, passed away at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital during the wee hours of Wednesday. Although his lack of travel history raised doubts of community transmission, the Minister later shared that this patient had come in contact with the Thai nationals.

Tamil Nadu reported its first coronavirus case on March 7 when a 45-year-old engineer from Kancheepuram who returned from Dubai tested positive. He has now been discharged after treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.