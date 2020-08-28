TN scraps quarantine for business travellers making short trip to state

People who are travelling to Tamil Nadu for a short business trip will be exempted from quarantine norms stipulated by the government. However, this will be applicable to those who are staying in the state for a maximum of three days. The decision has been made with the intent to boost the industry and economy in the state.

In its latest government order (GO) issued on August 27, Tamil Nadu’s Revenue and Disaster Management department announced that, based on a request initiated from Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) and recommended by the Information Department, business travellers to the state who come for a short stay of 72 hours will be exempted from quarantine.

The order states that the approval is extended to all categories of business travellers coming for a short stay of 72 hours. “This move will encourage and facilitate business-related travel to Tamil Nadu and will give a positive boost to the industry and economy sentiment,” reads their order.

Notably, in June, Tamil Nadu government had allowed the inter-state movement of workers and executives who had e-pass, without insisting on COVID-19 testing and quarantine, provided they returned to their respective states within a short period of two days.

Now, based on the recent order, the government will issue e-pass to all business travellers relating to industry, hospitality, legal, IT/ITES, entertainment etc., in addition to exempting them from quarantine. The order has been signed by Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary to the government.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has reiterated that the e-pass system is necessary to monitor people’s movement and to keep COVID-19 spread under control. The government recently brought relaxations to the issuing e-pass but refused to remove it completely. Presently, Tamil Nadu mandates a 14-day quarantine for all those individuals coming into the state from outside.