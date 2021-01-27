TN’s Ooty and Valparai see temperature drop to less than 5 degrees Celsius

Coonoor, Kodaikanal, Vellore and Thirutani also witnessed a drop in temperature.

news Weather

Valparai and Udagamandalam (Ooty) in Tamil Nadu recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degree Celsius and 5 degree Celsius respectively, on Wednesday. Both these regions will continue to record similar temperatures for the next one or two days, authorities at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) observed.



Speaking to TNM, Dr.S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology of IMD Chennai said, “This is a normal weather condition during the winter in the months of January and February. When the outgoing radiation is more and causes a fluctuation, then the ground temperature would dip further and would ‘freeze’. This condition would last for a couple of days until the radiation decreases," he said. Read about outgoing radiation here.



Along with Valparai and Ooty, the districts that witnessed a drop in the minimum temperature include Coonoor, Kodaikanal, Vellore and Thirutani. While Coonoor recorded 8.2 degree Celsius, Kodaikanal recorded 8.3 degrees. Vellore and Thirutani recorded 17 degrees.



The IMD predicted that dry weather will prevail in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday and Thursday, and light rain is expected at isolated parts of southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu which include Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari.



The department also issued a fog warning for Thursday. “Shallow fog/mist is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu during morning hours,” IMD said in its forecast.



In its observation for the next 48 hours, the IMD said, “The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Shallow fog/mist is likely to occur in some areas during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 32 degree Celsius and 22 deg Celsius respectively.”



Meanwhile on Tuesday, in the neighbouring state of Kerala, hill station Munnar recorded almost zero degree temperature.



According to reports, Nallathanni, Sivanmalai and Munnar town recorded temperatures of 1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday which resulted in light frost covering plants, roads and cars in the area.