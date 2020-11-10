TN reserves 50% medical PG and super-specialty seats for in-service doctors

Those who avail this quota must sign a bond to remain in government service till retirement.

news Education

The government of Tamil Nadu, on Monday, issued two orders pertaining to postgraduate and super-specialty medical education in the state. As per the new Government Orders, 50% of the state quota seats in super-specialty courses will be reserved for in-service candidates while at least 50% of the postgraduate seats in the state will be reserved for in-service candidates.

As per the orders, the new admission policy for postgraduate courses will come into force from the next academic year (2021-22) while the one for super-specialty will be implemented from the current academic year (2020-21). Those who are availing of these quotas will be asked to sign a bond to remain in government service till their superannuation. The fact that the state government had passed these two orders came to light during a hearing at the Madras High Court, pertaining to pleas filed by a group of in-service doctors, as per reports.

The Union government had, in October 2020, opposed the 50% reservation for in-service candidates in Tamil Naduâ€™s postgraduate and super-specialty admissions. The Supreme Court of India had also passed an order stating that the state governments had the right to reserve seats in postgraduate admissions for government doctors.

Of the total postgraduate seats available in Tamil Nadu, 50% are surrendered to the All India Quota for admissions. Of the remaining seats available at the disposal of the state government, 50% will be reserved for in-service medicos. The remaining seats will be up for grabs for other categories of students. When it comes to super-specialty seats, all the seats that are in the state governmentâ€™s hands will be reserved for candidates in government service. This condition was brought in, reportedly, because the government needs more super-specialty doctors who can offer high-end surgeries free of cost to the patients who choose to get treated in government healthcare facilities.