TN reports seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, total at 74

The seven include one case from Chennai, one from Thiruvannamalai, three from Villupuram and two from Madurai.

Tamil Nadu reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in the state to 74. This seven new cases comprise of one person from Chennai, one from Thiruvannamalai, three from Villupuram and two from Madurai. Tamil Nadu has reported five recoveries and one death so far.

Patient 68 is a 43-year-old male from Pozhichalur in Chennai with travel history to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. He is the family contact of patient 36, and is currently undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai. Patient 36 is a 73-year-old female from Pammal also undergoing treatment at RGGGH.

Patient 69 is a 28-year-old male from Thiruvannamalai. He is the co-worker of patient 30, a 25-year-old woman from Ariyalur who tested positive on March 27. While patient 30 is undergoing treatment at Ariyalur Government Head Quarters Hospital (GHQH), patient 69 is admitted to Thiruvannamalai Medical College.

Patients 70, 71 and 73 are men from Villupuram who have travel history to Delhi. They are currently under isolation at Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Villupuram. Patients 73 and 74 are from Madurai with travel history to Delhi. They are being treated at Government Madurai Medical College Hospital in Madurai. It remains to be seen if these five cases are to be grouped under the cluster of patients who were found to be COVID-19 positive after attending a Jamaat conference in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu reported its highest number of cases on Monday with 17 more people testing positive for the infection. These included 10 people from Erode, five in Chennai, one in Madurai and one in Karur district. The Karur patient was tested at Thiruvarur.

The state of Tamil Nadu announced its containment plan that began on March 29. It will be implemented in a total of 13 districts across the state where COVID-19 cases have been reported. In Chennai containment activities have already begun in nine different areas.