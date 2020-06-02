TN reports over 1000 COVID-19 cases for third straight day

For the third straight day Tamil Nadu recorded over 1000 cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state reported 1,091 new cases as the stateâ€™s total tally of positive patients jumped to 24,586. Thirteen persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 died on Tuesday, taking the total death toll in the state to 197.

According to the daily health bulletin, Chennai district recorded 809 new cases while Chengalpattu district reported 82 new cases of COVID-19. Neighbouring Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts recorded 43 and 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Thoothukudi also reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, including those who entered the district from other states and countries.

Meanwhile, 536 patients who were under treatment for the disease were discharged on Tuesday and with this the total number of such patients who have been discharged as of June 2 stands at 13,706. Of the 13 patients who died on Tuesday, most had comorbid conditions, as per the bulletin. All but one death was reported from Chennai, with the other fatality from Chengalpattu.

On Tuesday, 55 persons who had recently returned to Tamil Nadu from other countries and states were diagnosed with COVID-19. This includes two persons who had arrived through domestic airlines from Delhi and three in railway quarantine. Of the 53 others, 40 had arrived from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stands at 10,680 as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 231 domestic flights have arrived in the four major airports of Tamil Nadu carrying 14,441 passengers. Of these, 10 passengers who landed in Coimbatore, nine passengers who landed in Madurai and four passengers who arrived at Trichy airports have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Chennai airport has not reported a single case of COVID-19 positive patient as of Tuesday despite receiving 9,250 passengers.