TN reports more discharges than new COVID-19 cases, Madurai sees a dip in fresh cases

While Chennai has reported 1023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Virudhunagar continues to report a high number, with 424 persons testing positive on the same day.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,063 new COVID-19 cases on August 4, a dip in its latest trend. A total of 6,501 patients were discharged on the same day while 108 patients were reported to have died due to COVID-19. With this, the state has 55,152 active COVID-19 cases; Chennai makes up for 11,856 of this number.

While Chennai has reported 1023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Virudhunagar continues to report a high number, with 424 persons testing positive for COVID-19 on the same day. Thiruvallur comes closer with 358 new COVID-19 cases followed by Theni with 292 new COVID-19 cases. In what comes as good news, Maduraiâ€™s numbers have dropped significantly, from reporting over 100 new cases daily, Madurai has reported only 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Chengalpattu (2583), Coimbatore (1685), Cuddalore (1720), Kallakurichi (1017) Kancheepuram (2859), Kanyakumari (2002), Madurai (2242), Ranipet (1796), Salem (1137), Theni (2691), Thiruvallur (3437), Thiruvannamalai (2267), Thoothukudi (1977), Tirunelveli (2298), Trichy (1435), Vellore (1234) and Virudhunagar (2377) are the districts with the most number of active COVID-19 cases after Chennai.

Of the 108 patients who are reported to have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, nine of them did not have any comorbidities. Thirty-five below the age of 60 are among the 108 fatalities reported.

So far, from 2,68,285 persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, 4,349 have died due to it in the state. The highest number of fatalities are from Chennai, with 2202 patients from the city succumbing to the disease. Then comes Chengalpattu with 272 and Madurai with 261.

A total of 27,86,250 persons have been tested by the state as on date. Thirteen thousand two hundred and seventy-six children below the age of 12 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far.