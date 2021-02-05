TN reports less than 500 COVID-19 cases for first time in eight months

The Health Secretary, however, said there is no time for complacency and that local clusters could lead to spread of the virus.

news Coronavirus

For the first time since May 2020, the state of Tamil Nadu has recorded less than 500 cases of COVID-19. As per the health bulletin, 494 persons were found to have been infected with the virus, while four people died of COVID-19 on Thursday. Tamil Nadu last recorded 266 COVID-19 cases on May 3, 2020. Since then Tamil Nadu has not reported less than 500 cases.

On May 4, 2020, the number of cases increased to 527. At that point, Tamil Nadu, Chennai in particular, was dealing with the aftermath of the Tablighi Jamaat clusters while also recording an increasing number of COVID-19 cases due to the Koyambedu market cluster. The market cluster led to thousands of cases in the city and also caused the spread of the virus in neighbouring districts when the market was shut down and traders and labourers went back to their hometowns.

Currently, 4,467 persons in the state are under treatment for COVID-19 while a total of 8,40,360 have been reported since March 2020.

No deaths were reported in Chennai due to COVID-19 for the second time in a week, on Thursday. Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Kanniyakumari, however, recorded one death each. Three districts â€” Perambalur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar â€” did not report any new cases of the viral infection, while 20 districts only recorded cases in the single digits.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has, however, maintained that there is no room for complacency. He stated that clusters have risen from social events such as marriages in some parts of the state.

He warned that there could be an explosion of cases due to localised clusters because of infected individuals who may attend marriages, birthdays, political meetings, funerals and other social events.

According to Health Department records, 20 districts have not reported any deaths on the last 10 days.