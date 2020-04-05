TN reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, 85 had attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting

522 people out of the 571 cases reported in the state till date had attended the Jamaat meeting in Delhi, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

Tamil Nadu reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 571. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told the media that out of the 86 new cases reported on Sunday, 85 of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi. Till date, 522 people out of the 571 cases reported in the state have been linked to the Jamaat meeting in Delhi.

Beela Rajesh further pointed out that Tamil Nadu has the most number of testing centres and that the state has sufficient testing kits. The state would soon be starting to test COVID-19 cases at all government medical colleges as well.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has said that the state should have more testing centres and that more testing should be done. Maharashtra has more cases but Tamil Nadu is conducting more tests. We are following testing protocol as per guidelines. In India, Tamil Nadu has the most number of testing centres. There is no shortage of testing kits and in all medical colleges, we will be opening testing centres. We have trained lab technicians and more machines are on the way,” she said.

Answering questions on the fourth COVID-19 death reported on Sunday morning, in which the patient who passed away on April 2 was announced to be COVID-19 positive only on April 5, Beela Rajesh said that the government followed all protocols while handing over the body to the relatives. She further explained, “The other case, in fact, was doing so well since the time they were admitted. Suddenly late last evening, his condition became serious and he passed away early this morning.” Bella was referring to the 5th death from the state - a 60-year-old male from Chennai, who was admitted at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on April 1.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu had recorded 74 COVID-19 cases, of which 73 people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi. As of Saturday, 437 positive patients in the case were linked to the event.

When asked if all the participants from Tamil Nadu had been identified, the Health Secretary stated that the process was still underway.

“Three departments and field officers are working on tracing people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat. As of now, I can tell you that 1,246 people have come to hospitals. We will tell you the exact number of participants in a few days,” she said.

As per a bulletin issued by the government on Sunday evening, till date, 4,612 samples have been tested and 3,702 samples are tested negative. The results of 339 samples are under process and are awaited.

The latest cases are spread across Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Ranipet, Salem, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Villupuram, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Theni districts in the state.