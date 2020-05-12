TN reports 8 new deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in a single day

All eight patients who died had co-morbidities and passed away in Chennai.

Seven-hundred-and-sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on May 12. A total of eight persons have died due to the disease in the state, taking the total number of casualties up to 61. This is the most number of deaths reported in a single day in Tamil Nadu.

According to the health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu government, all eight patients who died had co-morbidities. All patients died in Chennai, with one individual hailing from Thiruvallur.

A 69-year-old male from Chennai admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 8 died on May 11 at 12.30 am due to septic shock and respiratory failure. A 75-year-old male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and old pulmonary tuberculosis died on May 11 in Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

A 63-year-old male with diabetes, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and hypertension admitted to RGGGH died. A 43-year-old female with blood cancer from Thiruvallur admitted in RGGGH died of septic shock and respiratory failure. A 55-year-old female with diabetes and hypertension in RGGGH died on May 10. A 57-year-old female with diabetes died in Stanley Medical College Hospital. A 70-year-old male died at KMCH and a 58-year-old female with diabetes, hypothyroidism, coronary artery disease admitted died on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, four passengers who returned from other countries tested positive for the coronavirus. One trans person and 60 children below the age of 12, including two two-month-old and one seven-month-old babies have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. With this, the state has 487 children below the age of 12 infected by the virus.

Out of 716 COVID-19 patients reported on Tuesday, Chennai accounts for 510 cases. The district makes up for 4,882 cases of the stateâ€™s total of 8,718. Tamil Nadu presently has 6,520 active cases and 2,134 recoveries in all.

COVID-19 cases have also been reported from Ariyalur (36), Chengalpattu (35), Cuddalore (1), Dindigul (2), Kallakurichi (2), Kancheepuram (24), Kanyakumari (1), Karur (4), Perambalur (27), Tenkasi (9), Theni (1), Thiruvallur (7), Thiruvannamalai (13), Thoothukudi (2), Tirunelveli (3), Trichy (2), Vellore (1), Villupuram (1) and Virudhunagar (4) and airport quarantine (4) on May 12. A total number of 4,401 individuals with suspected symptoms have been isolated in wards in the state.