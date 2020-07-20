TN reports 4,979 new COVID-19 cases on July 19, 2,185 cases from Chennai and its neighbours

Chennaiâ€™s three neighbouring districts - Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur - have 7796 active cases as of July 19.

Tamil Nadu reported close to 5000 new COVID-19 cases on July 19. The state presently has 50,294 active COVID-19 cases, 4,979 of which were added to its number just on Sunday. A total of 77 persons coming from outside the state tested positive for COVID-19 and this includes those who came in from countries like UAE, Oman, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Chennai and its neighbours

Chennai has been plateauing with respect to new COVID-19 cases for the past few days, and reported 1254 new COVID-19 cases on July 19. The district discharged 1189 patients and presently has 15,042 active COVID-19 cases. Tiruvallur reported 405 new COVID-19 cases followed by Chenagalpattu with 306 and Kancheepuram with 220. The three districts put together have 7796 active cases as of July 19.

Other districts

Among the other districts in Tamil Nadu, Virudhunagar tops the list, reporting hundreds of new COVID-19 cases daily. On Sunday, the district reported 265 new COVID-19 cases and has 2071 active cases as on date. This is followed by Madurai that reported a slightly lesser number of new cases on Sunday. With 206 new cases on July 19, Madurai has 3273 active COVID-19 cases.

The other districts with over 1000 active COVID-19 cases are Coimbatore with 1193, Kanyakumari with 1559, Theni with 1287, Thiruvannamalai with 1459, Thoothukudi with 1992, Tirunelveli with 1380 and Vellore with 1673.

Fatalities

Seventy eight persons were reported to have died on Sunday, 23 in private and 55 in government hospitals. So far, 2,481 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. Three persons died without having any comorbid conditions.

Recoveries

Four thousand fifty-nine patients were discharged from hospital across the state on Sunday and as on date 1,17,915 patients have recovered in the state. Most number of discharges were reported from Chennai, where 1189 patients were sent home from hospitals. Three hundred and fifty-two patients from Thiruvallur too were discharged on Sunday.