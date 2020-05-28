TN records highest single-day death due to COVID-19 as 12 patients die

Tamil Naduâ€™s total COVID-19 cases stands at 19,372 as of Thursday with 145 deaths.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day as 12 persons undergoing treatment succumbed to the disease on Thursday. This, as the state reported another large spike in the number of new cases at 827. The new patients include a six-day-old infant from Chennai and a 10-day-old infant from Dindigul.

According to the daily medical bulletin released by the state government, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported from Tamil Nadu is at 19,372 as of Thursday. Of the 827 new cases, 117 persons had returned to Tamil Nadu recently from other states.

The state has tested 12,246 samples on Thursday and has totally tested over 4.55 lakh samples. 639 persons were discharged after recovery on Thursday, taking the total number of patients recovered and discharged at 10,548.

Tamil Nadu has reported 145 deaths in total due to COVID-19.

Chennai topped the number of new cases on Thursday with 559 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the city. The total number of cases in Chennai stands at 12,762 and the number of active cases stands at 6,351.

Chengalpattu recorded 45 new cases and Thiruvallur district reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Among those who returned from other states, Salem district reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive persons with 32 new patients â€” 24 from Maharashtra, two patients each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha and one patient each from Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

As of Thursday, 86 persons who had returned to Tamil Nadu from other countries have tested positive for COVID-19. 67 passengers who had reached Tamil Nadu through various trains and lodged at railway quarantine facilities have also tested positive for the disease as of Thursday.