Chennai crosses one lakh COVID-19 cases with 1074 new infections on Saturday

In a welcome development, more patients recovered from the illness than the number of people testing positive for the virus in the state.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,879 new cases of the novel coronavirus and reported 99 deaths on Saturday. In a welcome development, more patients recovered from the illness than the number of people testing positive for the virus in the state. As many as 7,010 people were discharged from hospitals following recovery.

The state currently has 56,738 active cases of the coronavirus. Over 1,90,000 people have recovered from the infection. In Tamil Nadu, 2,51,738 patients have so far tested positive for the coronavirus with 4,034 people succumbing to the virus.

Chennai crossed the one lakh mark on Saturday with 1,00,877 patients having tested positive for the virus so far. On Saturday, Chennai (1,074) recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Kancheepuram (368), Chengalpattu (314) and Tiruvallur (305). The lowest numbers of cases on Saturday were recorded by Erode (8), Dharmapuri (9) and Perambalur (20).

In terms of active cases, Chennai has the highest number of active cases at 12,436, followed by Tiruvallur with 3,512 cases, Kancheepuram with 3,354 cases and Chengalpattu with 3,049 cases.

The state lifted 60,580 samples from 58,243 people on Saturday. The state has so far tested 27,18,718 samples of 26,18,512 people.

On Saturday, 99 people succumbed to the infection, taking the total death toll above the 4,000 mark.

Of the 99 patients who succumbed to the infection, 90 people had comorbidities while nine people succumbed due to COVID-19 without any comorbidities.

A 34-year-old man from Chennai without any comorbidities was admitted to a private medical college and hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever, breathing difficulties and abdominal pain for a day on July 30. The patient died on July 31 at 10.25 pm due to respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Two people under the age of 30 also succumbed to the coronavirus. A 28-year-old woman from Madurai with anaemia was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on July 1 and her sample was sent for COVID-19 testing on July 3. The patient died on July 4 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID pneumonitis and anaemia; her test result came back positive on July 5.

A 26-year-old man from Ramanathapuram with perforation peritonitis was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai on July 29 and his samples were sent for testing on July 30. The patient died on the same day due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID pneumonia and perforation peritonitis. His samples also tested positive for the coronavirus.