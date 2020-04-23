TN records 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 15 cases in Chennai alone

This has taken the total number of cases seen in the state so far to 1,629.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu recorded 33 more positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with 15 cases from Chennai alone. This has taken the total number of cases to 1629.

The total number of samples tested today stands at 5,978 which is close to 10% of the total tests conducted, which stands at 53,072.

27 patients were discharged on Wednesday and the number of active cases stands at 946. On Wednesday, cases were reported from Ariyalur, Chennai, Dindigul, Kancheepurma, Madurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Trichy and Villupuram.

Of the persons tested positive on Wednesday, at least four persons are from a single Tamil television channel. On Tuesday, another private channel had found 27 employees to be positive.

Speaking to TNM, an editor from the channel with four positive cases says, "Three of the patients are voice over artists and one is an anchor. They have been admitted to the hospital. We have closed the third floor where voice overs happen to prevent further spread of the infection."

Two minors are part of the patients found to have COVID-19 in Ariyalur. While one of them is a 12-year-old, the other is a 16-year-old. Three of the patients are primary sources, while the rest were contacts who were infected.

A total of 27 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total numbers of those treated and discharged to 662.

Two deaths, meanwhile, have been notified to other states and one of the patients died after testing negative for coronavirus.