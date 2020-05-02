TN records 231 COVID-19 cases in a single day, 174 in Chennai

Lone person who tested positive in Krishnagiri, a green zone, transferred to Salem GH, thus keeping the district in the same zone.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest ever spike in a single day on Saturday by recording 231 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases in the state to 2757. Of the 231 new cases, 174 are in Chennai. The district now has 1257 positive patients, the highest in the state.

As per the daily bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu department of Health and Family Welfare, a 14-day-old baby and a trans person was also confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state also recorded one death on Saturday which was that of a 76-year-old woman from Chennai who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). She died at 5.30 pm on Friday, as per the bulletin. Thus the total number of persons who died in the state due to COVID-19 is 29.

A total of 29 persons have been discharged in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1341.

The state has also tested 10127 samples belonging to 10049 persons on Saturday.

As per the district wise breakup of the 231 positive cases- Chennai recorded 174 cases, followed by Ariyalur with 18 cases, Kancheepuram with 13 cases, Tiruvallur with 7, Chengalpattu with 5, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded 2 cases each, Ranipet, Salem, Theni and Coimbatore recorded 1 case each.

Krishnagiri continues to be under the green zone with zero positive cases, as per the bulletin. When asked about the positive patient who was confirmed to have COVID-19 in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh said that he has been admitted to the Salem Government hospital and hence shown under Salem districtâ€™s tally.

Taking into account the increasing number of cases in Chennai, the state government on Friday appointed senior bureaucrat J Radhakrishnan, the Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster management as the Special Nodal Officer for Greater Chennai Corporation. He will be assisted by a team of five IPS officers, who together will coordinate between different departments to manage the COVID-19 cases in Chennai.



