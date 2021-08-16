TN to publish list of Tamil freedom fightersâ€™ contribution to freedom struggle

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state will work on publishing a list of â€˜Freedom Fightersâ€™ and their contribution to the Indian Freedom struggle during the Independence Day address on Sunday, August 15. The document will be published both in English and Tamil for wider reach among the people. Stalin said that though it's been 75 years since we have achieved freedom from British rule, freedom fighters and leaders from Tamil Nadu contributed to the struggle that began 150 years ago. He also announced that the government will increase the monthly pension for freedom fighters to Rs 18,000 from Rs 17,000 and the family pension will be increased to Rs 9,000 from Rs 8,500.

Meanwhile a pillar at Kamarajar Salai was also inaugurated by CM Stalin, which was constructed for the Independence Day celebration. Stalin said that the pillar was constructed to signify the struggle of freedom fighters and Tamil Nadu will conduct a grand ceremony celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram.

Further, Stalin said that renovation of Gandhi Memorial Museum will be conducted with Rs 6 crore to garner more public attention, especially youngsters. It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu holds a long connection with Gandhi, which began during his days in South Africa.

Stalin also pointed to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhiâ€™s crucial role in suggesting that CMs of states be allowed to hoist the national flag on Independence Day and Republic Day. Karunanidhi, who is Stalinâ€™s father, had made the suggestion to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1973.

Stalin also spoke about completing 100 days after assuming charge as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and detailed the vital and prompt steps taken by the government to tackle the raging second COVID-19 wave.