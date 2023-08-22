TN police register case against PMK MLA for dowry harassment

The case has been registered based on a complaint filed by M Manoliya (24) who is the wife of PMK MLA Sadhasivamâ€™s son, Shankar.

The Salem police in Tamil Nadu have registered a dowry harassment case against the Mettur MLA of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S Sadhasivam. The case is registered based on a complaint filed by M Manoliya (24) who is the wife of Sadhasivamâ€™s son, Shankar. In her complaint registered on August 19, Manoliya said that her family had gifted 200 sovereigns of jewelry, a car worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh in cash as dowry.

Manoliya said that after marriage she found that her husband Shankar had a relationship with other women. She also said that her husband's family harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences if her family did not give them more dowry.

The Suramangalam police in Salem district of Tamil Nadu registered a case against Sadhasivam, his wife Baby, his son Shankar and his daughter, Kalaivani. The police have also sent a report to the office of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker as the case is registered against an MLA.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under Sections 294(b) (utters obscene words in public),498 (A) (subjects a woman to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC), Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act (penalty for demanding dowry), and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women(TNPHW) Act (harassment of women).