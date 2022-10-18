TN police officers get crypto and Web 3.0 skill upgrade in day-long session by Giottus

Experts from Giottus, a Web 3.0 company and cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Chennai, led sessions on topics ranging from Web 3.0, blockchain, the future of the internet, crypto for policing, and identification of frauds in the Web 3.0 space.

Bitcoin and Crypto Web 3.0

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, October 17, 2022: Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Inspectors of the Tamil Nadu police received training in Web 3.0, crypto, and related technologies and use-cases at a one-day session held at the Police Training College in Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

The officers were briefed on the intricacies of tracing cryptocurrency transactions and examining other pertinent data. The training assumes significance in the wake of the global interest in cryptocurrencies and a massive upsurge in crypto investments in the past few years.

“Crypto is the most significant and proven ‘use-case’ in the Web 3.0 and blockchain ecosystem in today’s world. The goal of this session was to help prepare the officers to evaluate the cases that are presented to them. Additionally, this is a skill-upgrade exercise that will enable any investigator to handle modern Web 3.0 offenses." said Vikram Subbaraj, CEO of Giottus.

The officers were also briefed on the larger, policy-level initiatives including the current status of digital assets and blockchain technology, their implications, how these can be deployed at the state level, their future potential, and challenges.

“Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have the potential to reach the masses the same way as smartphones. We are witnessing a huge technological revolution. This could prevent India from suffering a massive brain drain with the mid-term future of Web 3.0.” Vikram added.

Police officers from districts, who attended the sessions virtually, also actively participated by asking questions on tackling the various cases they were handling. They evinced interest in knowing more about the ecosystem and the basic assessments to be done as and when complaints are filed.

In order to establish regulations to control the crypto sector and incorporate it into the larger national legal framework, Giottus has been collaborating closely with the Tamil Nadu government.

Giottus enables customers to buy, sell, and trade digital assets and cryptocurrencies with the goal of making cryptocurrencies accessible to the public. Launched in 2017, Giottus has more than one million customers. Giottus has been at the forefront of compliance and regulatory activities in the Web 3.0 and crypto domains.





