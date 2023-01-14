TN police arrest five for gangrape of college student in Kancheepuram

Five persons accused of sexually assaulting a college student on the outskirts of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, have been arrested and jailed on Friday, January 13. The horrendous gangrape occurred on Thursday night when the five accused chanced upon the 19-year old woman and her male friend at a secluded spot near the Bengaluru-Puducherry outer ring road. The temple town of Kanchipuram is located 85 km away from the state capital, Chennai.

The couple who had reportedly reached the spot at around 7 pm on Thursday were noticed by two of the accused men who were consuming liquor nearby. The duo were then joined by three more persons. They threatened the duo at knife point and sexually assaulted the woman. Early reports say that the assault happened in a sugarcane field which is located barely 200 metres from the college campus. The survivorâ€™s friend took her home and filed a police complaint with the help of a relative.

"The accused threatened to murder the couple if the girl resisted them," Kancheepuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Julius Caesar said.

The police managed to track down one of the accused, Vimal Kumar, whose name was uttered by the other perpetrators while the crime was being committed. The victims recalled his name during police questioning, leading the police to Vimal Kumar (25). Following his interrogation, the police subsequently arrested Manikandan (22), Sivakumar (20), Vignesh (22), and Thennarasu (23). All five persons have been booked for rape and remanded in judicial custody.