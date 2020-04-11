TN patient who recovered from COVID-19 given heartwarming farewell at hospital

The team of doctors gave fruits and boiled eggs to the man as he left the hospital.

Many have continued to raise concerns over the stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients, including doctors who are doing their part to erase public fear. In Tamil Nadu, medical staff at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy gave a memorable farewell to a 24-year-old patient from Erode who was discharged on Friday. He was dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and was cheered on by the nurses and doctors as he hopped into the ambulance waiting for him at the gate of the hospital.

The man had a travel history to Dubai and was released from the hospital after two successive test results turned negative. The doctors and other medical staff lined at the hospital entrance to give him a heartwarming send-off.

According to a report in The Hindu, the man had traveled to Dubai in search of job opportunities. He had come to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive for the disease on March 26. On Friday, he was sent back to his native town in an ambulance. The hospital staff also gave him fruits, boiled eggs and water to consume during the journey to his hometown. He was also instructed to be under home quarantine for the next 28 days and his health will be continuously monitored by a team of doctors during this period, as per Dr K Vanitha, the Dean of MGMGH.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 of which 70 are linked to a single source event. Forty four patients have been discharged on recovery from hospitals across the state as on Friday and nine persons have died while undergoing treatment in hospitals. The state department of Health and Family Welfare has tested 8410 samples as of Friday of which the results of 661 samples are pending with the labs.

Chennai has reported 172 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, making it the district with the maximum number of confirmed cases. Coimbatore has reported 86 cases while Erode district has recorded 60 cases of COVID-19.