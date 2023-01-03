TN officials want to use deer as prey to keep an ailing tiger alive, seek permission

The tiger has been in an enclosure at Mandrimattam near Valparai for over a year and is recovering from dental surgery.

A rather unusual request has been made by officials at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Tamil Nadu, on account of a tiger recovering from dental surgery. The officials want to release a deer into the tigerâ€™s enclosure at Mandrimattam near Valparai so that he can hunt them and move away from his meagre diet of rabbits, chicken and small chunks of beef. Writing to the principal chief conservator and chief warden Srinivas R Reddy, ATR officials have asked permission to release sambar and spotted deer (which weigh up to 30 kg), as they are worried that the tigerâ€™s present eating habits might lead to starvation.

Speaking to The New Indian Express (TNIE), sources from the ART said that the tiger is active from 4 am to 7 am but like most domestic cats, becomes elusive when officials come for their routine check-ups. Despite being away from his natural habitat for more than a year, the tigerâ€™s activity is pretty normal and even stays hydrated by drinking 2 to 3 litres of water every day, the source added. Another officer at the ATR told IANS that the tiger has to now begin hunting prey but since it is in an enclosure, permission has to be sought before releasing animals into the enclosure for the tiger to hunt.

R Subramaniam, the field director for ATR and conservator of forests, confirmed to TNIE that the tiger is in good health. He added that they have written to the union government asking for funds to set up another enclosure nearby that will be for herbivores exclusively.

(With IANS inputs)