TN NGO urges transport department to quality-check motels on SETC bus routes

According to Tamil Nadu-based Arappor Iyakkam, SETC-approved motels are of very poor quality and do not adhere to essential rules established by the SETC in their contracts.

Arappor Iyakkam, an organisation based in Tamil Nadu that advocates for transparency and accountability in the government, has written to the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Transport Department, expressing concern regarding the standard of hotels that the department maintains along its bus routes. Arappor has also requested the department to share a list of its contracted hotels online.

According to a complaint by Radhakrishnan, a member of Arappor, many of the State Express Transport Corporation (Tamil Nadu) Ltd (SETC)-approved motels are of very poor quality and do not adhere to essential rules established by the SETC in their contracts. Arappor, through the social audits carried out by passengers on SETC buses, discovered that the motels' restrooms are unclean and people are charged from Rs 5 to Rs 10 inorder to use them. The complaint by the organisation also emphasised that the food provided in such motels is of poor quality and the items sold at the shops in the motels are much higher than the original MRP.

Radhakrishnan claimed that the quality of these motels have remained poor for a long time and the authorities have not taken any major action with regard to their maintenance. As per his statement, people of all ages and gender avail SETC services, and the unhygienic surroundings could cause health issues. The group asked that a statement on quality improvement be issued to all motels and the SETC officials in light of Pongal holidays. Arappor had also compiled a list of 12 hotels where violations were identified.

In line with the Right To Information (RTI) Act, the organisation had also demanded for a list of the motels that the SETC had issued licences to. According to Radhakrishnan, the RTI reply said that the list cannot be disclosed as they are “trade secrets”.

Arappor also urged strong action be taken against identified violators. The statement recommended that strict inspections be carried out at all motels to check that the environment is clean and safe in accordance with the rules. The organisation demanded that the authorities ensure the quality of food and water and that the toilets are clean, well-maintained, and allowed to use free of cost. It also emphasised that all motel managements must be informed of the rules that they must adhere to. All such motels must have complaint boxes and a board certifying that they are authorised by SETC. All tenders must be disclosed on the website so that people are aware of the tender conditions and can conveniently file complaints. The statement demanded that the list of government-approved motels must be made available freely on the government website.