TN NEET impersonation scam: Madras Medical College student and father arrested

Police suspect that the father, K Deivendran, had paid Rs 20 lakh for an impersonator to write the exam in place of his son in Gaya, Bihar.

news Crime

A 20-year-old medical student from the Madras Medical College was arrested on Wednesday, along with his 53-year-old father in connection with the NEET impersonation scam in Tamil Nadu. Police suspect that the father, K Deivendran, had paid Rs 20 lakh for an impersonator to write the exam in place of his son in Gaya, Bihar.

The medical student (whose name is withheld based on the Madras High Court's directive) passed the NEET exam in 2018 and is currently in his second year. His father is a businessman and the family is based in Hosur. Suspicious over the decision to write the exam in Bihar, the college which was scrutinising the documents of students, turned over the information to the CB-CID (Central Branch-Crime Investigation Department) which is investigating impersonation cases in the competitive exam.

According to a press release from the investigating officials, a case was filed based on these documents on January 28 and a probe was initiated.

"During the investigation, it was found that an impersonator has written the exam in his place. The student's father, Deivendran, has paid Rs 20 lakh to a broker for the same," it reads.

The father and son were arrested and produced in Saidapet court, where they were remanded to judicial custody.

A statewide NEET impersonation scam came to light in September 2019 after the dean of the Theni Medical College found discrepancies in the NEET and college admission photos of a student from Chennai. The first year student's father Venkatesan had paid a broker Rs 20 lakh to make an impersonator write the exam instead of his son.

Since then, over six students and their fathers have been arrested for allegedly hiring impersonators. Police suspect that the persons writing the exams instead of the students could be NEET instructors or medical students themselves.