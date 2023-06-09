TN Municipal admin dept warns of legal action against illegal banners, hoardings

The warning comes one week after three people died in Coimbatore after a private hoarding collapsed and fell on them.

The Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Department on Friday, June 9, issued a warning on unauthorised hoardings, banners, and flex boards, and said that legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply. This comes one week after three people died in Coimbatore after a private hoarding collapsed and fell on them. The notice from the Administration Department said that hoardings that are put up without seeking prior permission or those that have not been taken down after the stipulated time period will be removed by the local administration.

The administration also notified that those who violate the orders will be imprisoned for three years or fined Rs 25,000. Apart from that, it was also stated that if the hoarding, banner or the flex board causes injury or fatalities to any person, the person or the organisation who installed them will be responsible for the medical costs that incur. They will also be booked under relevant sections of the law if these installations cause harm or danger to the public.

Three people died in a tragic accident on June 1 in Coimbatoreâ€™s Vadugapalayam after a steel structure supporting a large hoarding collapsed on them. A seven-member crew was engaged in changing the hoarding, which was located near the Coimbatore - Avinashi National Highway, when the incident took place. The land is owned by local resident Ramasamy. The seven men hired by a contractor were changing the banner when the steel structure collapsed on them due to sudden winds and rain. The deceased were identified as S Gunasekaran (52) of Salem, Kumar (45) of Jalagandapuram, and Kumar (40) of Ponnammapettai in Salem district.