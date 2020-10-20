TN Ministers meet Guv over 7.5% quota Bill for govt school students in NEET

Five Ministers met the Tamil Nadu Governor on Tuesday and requested him to swiftly provide his assent for the Bill.

A five-minister delegation met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and urged him to swiftly provide his assent for the 7.5% quota bill passed by the state Assembly on September 15. The Assembly passed the Bill to provide reservation in admission to government school students clearing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The five-minister delegation of KA Sengottaiyan, D Jayakumar, C Vijayabaskar, KP Anbalagan and CV Shanmugam met the Governor at his residence in Guindy.

After the meeting, Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Jayakumar said, “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami passed the Bill in the Assembly for the benefit of the government school students. When the 7.5% quota is implemented, many government school students will get admission under NEET. This is a land for social justice so this Bill will help the students from rural backgrounds.”

The Ministers also requested the Governor to swiftly provide consent to the Bill. “Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted our request and said he will immediately announce a good decision,” Jayakumar told reporters.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly after unanimously passing the Bill, sent it to the Governor for his assent but he is yet to announce his decision on the matter. The meeting by the Ministers follows a statement by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin. The DMK chief said that the failure of the government to put pressure on the Governor for providing his assent to Bill is a betrayal to government school students.

“The Tamil Nadu government shouldn’t dilute the Bill. Hence, I urge the Governor to provide assent to the Bill at a time when the government has declared the NEET results,” he said.

The NEET results for undergraduate medical courses were declared by the National Testing Agency on October 16. The exams for the UG medical seats were conducted amid the pandemic on September 13, despite concerns raised over the safety of applicants. The students who failed to attend the exam were also given an alternate date and were told to attend the exam on October 14.