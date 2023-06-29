TN Minister Senthil Balajiâ€™s judicial custody extended till July 12

After Senthil Balaji was arrested from his residence on June 14, he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balajiâ€™s judicial custody was extended to July 12 by the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Wednesday, June 28. The Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the early hours of June 14 in connection with the cash for jobs scam during his tenure as the Transport Minister under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Shortly after his arrest on June 14, Balaji was admitted to the hospital as he complained of chest pain. He underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery on June 21 and is recovering now. According to Bar and Bench, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Minister was produced before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli through video conferencing.

On the day of his arrest, the Principal Sessions judge remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. One day later, Alli had granted permission to the ED to interrogate the Minister in the hospital. But on June 24, the ED submitted a memo before the Sessions Court asking for withdrawal of its permission to interrogate Senthil Balaji. The ED stated that there were restrictions enforced on them while questioning the Minister due to his health condition and were unable to interrogate him.

Even after Senthil Balajiâ€™s arrest, Income Tax (I-T) officials continued to raid properties that were associated with the Minister. The raids, with security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were carried out at Karur and Coimbatore regions on June 24.