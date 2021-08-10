TN Minister Senthil Balaji booked under Money Laundering Act by ED

The ED has summoned the minister to appear before it on August 11.

news ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against the Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister, Senthil Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency has summoned the minister to appear before it on August 11, sources told IANS.

The Tamil Nadu Policeâ€™s Central Crime Branch had registered three cases against Balaji on charges of cheating while serving as Transport Minister in the previous AIADMK government. However the Madras High Court had quashed one of the cases.

Sources told IANS that the case against Balaji was based on the other cases registered against him. According to the Crime Branch FIR, it was alleged that Balaji, while serving as Transport Minister had entered into a conspiracy with senior officials of all the state transport undertakings with a motive of appointing people as drivers, conductor, junior tradesman, assistant engineer, and junior engineer in these undertakings.

The senior officials of these State Transport Undertakings were charged with entering into a criminal conspiracy in forging and altering the interview marks of candidates in records with the intention of overlooking meritorious candidates.

The chargesheet had also said that the registers were tampered with to provide jobs to ineligible candidates. The recent chargesheet filed by the Chennai Crime Branch in March 2021 has leveled serious allegations against the minister including corrupt practices in recruitment.

Meanwhile the Income Tax sleuths conducted searches at Senthil Balajiâ€™s residence in Karur on April 2 this year. The raid came following the complaint registered by AIADMK against Senthil Balaji for his comment that â€˜people be allowed to load sand in bullock carts if DMK came to powerâ€™. This comment caused controversy and a subsequent complaint was filed with the Election Commission during the 2021 Assembly Election.