TN Minister Senthil Balaji accuses BJP of politicising Coimbatore blast case

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai took to Twitter to ask Chief Minister MK Stalin why Jamesha Mubin, who was interrogated by the NIA in 2019, was not monitored after the DMK came to power.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Thursday, October 27, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to blow out of proportion the car explosion in Coimbatore, to take political advantage for the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Talking to reporters after reviewing the law and order situation with senior district and police officials, in the aftermath of the explosion which occurred on October 23, the minister clarified that there was no bomb inside the car and the explosion was due to a cylinder blast.

To prove his point, the minister said that nails and marbles were strewn separately and cylinders were kept separately indicating that there was no bomb in the car. The minister lauded the efforts of the police and district administration for arresting the culprits and solving the case within 12 hours and bringing the situation back to normal. On October 23, hours after the explosion, 75-kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate were seized from the residence of 29-year old Jamesha Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the car in which he was travelling.

Asked how BJP state president K Annamalai gave details of the incident even before the police could, Minister Senthil Balaji said, "He should be interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this regard." “Was he involved and aware of the incident?” he asked. He said that by announcing a bandh on October 31, the BJP was trying to create unnecessary tension and fear among the citizens only to take political advantage for the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The Electricity Minister asked how many leaders who were raising the explosion issue had reacted to the death of the first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Nilgiris district last year.

On allegations by BJP leaders that Chief Minister MK Stalin was taking political revenge and neglecting Coimbatore by not visiting the city after the explosion, the minister said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government was giving special attention to the district and allocated more funds, including for road and airport expansion projects. Stalin had visited Coimbatore five times in the last one and half years and had interactions with industrialists to solve their problems, he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai, meanwhile, refused to react to Senthil Balaji’s comments. “Dogs, ghosts and those selling arrack will ask questions and I cannot respond to them,” he said. Annamalai also referred to journalists as monkeys, and has received condemnation from many sides for his remark.

TN BJP leader @annamalai_k is taking politics to a new low in TN.



The derogatory language he uses in addressing the press/media the people elected representatives/ ministers is highly condemnable



Politics/debates on ideological differences welcome



But not stooping to a new low — Dr.Senthilkumar.S (@DrSenthil_MDRD) October 27, 2022

Annamalai has now posed two questions to Chief Minister MK Stalin. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that an alert regarding a specific threat was given by intelligence agencies on October 18, five days before the Coimbatore incident. The BJP chief asked, “Why was the state govt caught napping?”

Stating that Tamil Nadu state intelligence and the Coimbatore police were asked to monitor the activities of the now deceased Jamesha Mubin after an enquiry by the NIA in 2019, Annamalai asked why the monitoring had stopped after the DMK came to power. He also asked whether there was “political pressure to not monitor ‘certain’ individuals”. The BJP chief also questioned whether the Chief Minister will “care to answer or, as usual, will he be in ‘silent mode.’”

Meanwhile, police sources say the intelligence alert issued by the Union Home Ministry on October 18 was related to possible attacks on Hindu community leaders by activists belonging to the outlawed Popular Front of India.

(With PTI inputs)