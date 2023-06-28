TN Minister says govt preparing to take over Chidambaram temple from Dikshithars

HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu said the move was driven by an alleged lack of transparency regarding the temple accounts and expenditure, and public demand for a fair administration.

Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu said on Tuesday, June 27, that the government is gathering evidence to take over the administration of the Chidambaram Natarajar temple from the Podhu Dikshithars, who are considered the hereditary custodians of the temple. “We will not put up with the Dikshithars treating the temple as their authoritarian domain where devotees are denied their right to worship,” the minister said at a press conference in Chennai.

The development comes close on the heels of the Dikshithars denying devotees entry to the temple’s Kanakasabai Mandapam for four days from June 24, amid the ongoing Aani Thirumanjanam festival at Chidambaram. Though the HR&CE department issued an order stating that devotees should be allowed to worship at the Kanagasabai during these four days as well, the Dikshithars had refused to comply with the order. When the district officials subsequently arranged a peace meeting to resolve the matter, the Dikshithars are alleged to have closed the temple doors saying they can't permit anyone inside while they were performing pooja and reviewing jewels on stock. They also allegedly refused to permit devotees to worship at the Kanagasabai till June 28, even putting up a notice board to this effect.

The HR&CE officials tried to remove the board on Wednesday, but were once again met with resistance from the Dikshithars. Following this, an official Saranya filed a complaint with the Chidambaram police, alleging that the Diskshithars prevented them from performing their duties. In this wake, the police have booked Sivarama Dikshithar, the committee secretary of the Podhu Dikshithar, and 10 other Dikshithars under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 354 (assault and criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 506 (i) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They have also been charged under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

In his press conference, minister Sekar Babu alleged that the Dikshithars were treating the temple as their own establishment. “But this state government functions by the rule of law, and will not be a mute spectator to the violence they perpetrate,” he said.

Elaborating on the intentions of the HR&CE department, the minister added, “We have no intention of intruding with the ongoing rituals. We only demand transparency regarding the revenue collected at the temple and the gold jewellery they possess.”

The Chidambaram temple, unlike other temples, does not have an undiyal (a collection box). Due to this, the HR&CE department has hence been demanding a proper account of income and expenditure from the Dikshithars, who have allegedly been refusing to provide the same.

“The temple was gifted by the kings to the Dikshithars, so we will not let them declare it as a ‘denomination temple’. The HR&CE department, as per the demand of the public, will work in the direction to take over the Chidambaram temple,” he said.

